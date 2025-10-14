TribCast: Is Robert Roberson innocent?
In this week’s episode, the TribCast crew is joined by Tribune reporter Kayla Guo to break down the evidence in the Robert Roberson death penalty case.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode, Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Tribune reporter Kayla Guo to break down the evidence in the Robert Roberson death penalty case. They also weigh the political pressure judges in the case are feeling, and whether that's a problem.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
Act fast and save on tickets for The Texas Tribune Festival, Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin. Hear from more than 300 speakers across 100+ sessions covering education, the economy, public policy, culture and more.
GA ticket prices go up Oct. 17. Buy your tickets today!
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?Yes, I'll donate today
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.