Cornyn nabs endorsements from 15 former GOP members of Congress in primary vs. Paxton
It’s a further sign of how the Washington establishment has consolidated behind the senior Texas senator, who is being backed by the Senate GOP’s campaign arm in his primary.
Sen. John Cornyn on Wednesday unveiled endorsements from 15 former Republican members of Congress from Texas in his primary against Attorney General Ken Paxton.
The endorsements are a further sign of how the GOP establishment in Washington, D.C., has consolidated behind Cornyn as he tries to fend off Paxton, who has led in most public polls but seen his advantage narrow in recent weeks.
In a news release, Cornyn’s campaign said most of the endorsers had worked with the senior Texas senator and President Donald Trump to advance Trump’s agenda during his first term in the White House. Both Cornyn and Paxton are vying for Trump’s endorsement, which could prove decisive in the race.
“I have been privileged to serve with many talented, intelligent, committed conservatives who have fought with me to represent Texas values and pass conservative reforms in Washington,” Cornyn said in the release.
The 15 endorsers are:
- Bill Archer, R-Houston and former House Ways and Means chair
- Henry Bonilla, R-San Antonio
- Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands and former House Ways and Means chair
- Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville
- Francisco “Quico” Canseco, R-San Antonio
- Mike Conaway, R-Midland
- John Culberson, R-Houston
- Tom DeLay, R-Sugar Land and former House majority leader and majority whip
- Bill Flores, R-Bryan and former Republican Study Committee chair
- Jeb Hensarling, R-Dallas and former House Financial Services chair
- Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell
- Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land
- Ted Poe, R-Humble
- Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio
- Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon and former House Armed Services chair
Along with the endorsements, Cornyn’s campaign rolled out a series of statements from each of the former members painting the incumbent senator as a rock-solid conservative with a productive track record — an image that Paxton has sought to undercut.
“I can personally attest to his effectiveness in achieving conservative reforms through legislative outcomes,” DeLay said. “When I was House Majority Whip and Majority Leader and I needed him, he was there for me. In the years since I left Congress, he has continued to fight for our state.”
The endorsements come weeks after the National Republican Senatorial Committee — a powerful GOP fundraising arm — urged donors and allies to consolidate resources and support behind Cornyn.
Paxton has won endorsements from current U.S. Reps. Lance Gooden of Terrell and Troy Nehls of Richmond. Multiple other members of the Texas delegation, including Sen. Ted Cruz, have declined to endorse a candidate in the competitive primary.
