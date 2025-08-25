Proposed legislation would levy stricter penalties on Texas camps following the Hill Country flood
HB 256 would prevent camps from correcting violations on the spot to avoid state penalties and reduce the number of camps serving on a state panel to a maximum of two.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
A bill that would tighten how youth camps are penalized for safety deficiencies and that would diminish the industry’s influence on a state advisory committee has gained traction in the Legislature.
While Senate Bill 1 passed last week created a series of new emergency preparedness reforms for youth camps following the tragic flooding deaths of 27 Camp Mystic campers and counselors, state Rep. Lacey Hull’s House Bill 265 works to reduce the influence of camp owners.
Currently, when the 375 state youth camps now licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services are inspected each year, they are allowed to immediately correct any noted violations of state health code and avoid being penalized.
Hull said her bill, which the House Public Health Committee voted unanimously to advance to the House floor Monday, would remove a camp’s ability to correct violations during the inspection process. It would also reduce the number of camp operators that serve on the DSHS Youth Camp Advisory Committee, from a maximum of seven members to two.
The committee, which discusses policy and issues facing operators, will remain at nine members. In addition to the two members from the camp industry, two others must be from the general public. The other five members can include the following: an emergency management coordinator, a law enforcement professional, a pediatrician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant, a child abuse prevention expert, a parent or legal guardian of a child who attended camp within two years of the appointment date, and a child psychologist.
“It also provides greater flexibility to DSHS and setting rules for enforcement by removing the prohibition on issuing violations during inspections, so that repeat, grievous violations can be penalized, and removes the statutory cap on fines,” Hull told the committee last week during a hearing.
Hull’s bill was filed after The Texas Tribune reported on the little-known committee that advises DSHS and currently has six members who are affiliated with some of the state’s largest youth camps. While the committee cannot create rules, they can influence how much a rule impacts them and shield camps from blanket regulations.
Testifying last week in support of the bill was Kori DelaPeña of Jonestown, whose daughter drowned in 2018 while attending a day camp. She told the Tribune that in her attempt to advocate for legislation that would force all youth camps to comply with stricter water safety rules, members of the camp industry were able to get themselves carved out of the bill that ultimately passed.
“When a camp chooses to accept a responsibility must also accept the responsibility of keeping them safe,” she said during the hearing.
More all-star speakers confirmed for The Texas Tribune Festival, Nov. 13–15! This year’s lineup just got even more exciting with the addition of State Rep. Caroline Fairly, R-Amarillo; former United States Attorney General Eric Holder; Abby Phillip, anchor of “CNN NewsNight”; Aaron Reitz, 2026 Republican candidate for Texas Attorney General; and State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin. Get your tickets today!
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.