TribCast: What’s next for Republicans?
Mark Davis, the dean of Texas conservative talk radio, joins TribCast to talk about the GOP’s outlook for 2026.
Eleanor is joined by Tribune politics editor Jasper Scherer and fellow radio-head Mark Davis, host of The Mark Davis Show on 660 AM The Answer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, to talk about the GOP’s outlook for 2026. The gang breaks down why 2024 was such a good year for Republicans, why 2026 might defy conventional midterm wisdom and whether there’s a scandal out there that could imperil Attorney General Ken Paxton’s support in Texas.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
