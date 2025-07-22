TribCast: Do Texas Democrats have any hope in 2026?
In part one of our two-part look at the 2026 Democratic and Republican primaries, Matthew and Eleanor talk to Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
This week, The Texas Tribune's weekly podcast kicks off a two-week series of episodes on the 2026 primaries. First up, Matthew and Eleanor talk to Kendall Scudder, chair of the Texas Democratic Party. Will all the most promising Democratic candidates run for Senate? Does the party need to adjust its messaging for 2026? Does any of that even really matter in deep red Texas? Stay tuned next week for a talk about the GOP races.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
The lineup for The Texas Tribune Festival continues to grow! Be there when all-star leaders, innovators and newsmakers take the stage in downtown Austin, Nov. 13–15. The newest additions include comedian, actor and writer John Mulaney; Dallas mayor Eric Johnson; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; New York Media Editor-at-Large Kara Swisher; and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso. Get your tickets today!
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.