Ken Paxton sues adult swimming organization for allowing transgender competitors at San Antonio event
The Texas attorney general said U.S. Masters Swimming violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act by allowing trans athletes to compete in women’s events.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Attorney General Ken Paxton sued an adult swimming organization Thursday for allowing transgender athletes to race in a San Antonio competition in April, claiming it constituted “misleading” business practice.
Paxton’s lawsuit against U.S. Masters Swimming, a membership-based nonprofit promoting health and fitness for adults composed of several clubs across the country, follows an investigation into the organization he announced in May. The suit claims the organization violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act by allowing two trans women to compete in women’s events during its Spring Nationals competition in San Antonio. The competition had previously been scrutinized after 47-year-old Ana Caldas, one of the two trans competitors, won first place in five separate women’s age 45-49 races during the event.
Paxton’s office seeks up to $10,000 for each alleged trade practice act violation, according to the suit. Masters Swimming did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit. In a statement, Paxton called the organization’s policy on allowing trans athletes to compete “insane,” and said the lawsuit would protect the integrity of women’s sports.
“The organization has cowered to radical activists pushing gender warfare, and it has deprived female participants of the opportunity to succeed at the highest levels by letting men win countless events,” Paxton said.
The organization updated its policy on allowing trans athletes to compete in their events weeks before Paxton’s suit was filed, shifting guidelines to prevent trans athletes from being recognized for placing in events but still allowing them to compete in categories matching their gender identity. Paxton called the change “too little, too late” in the lawsuit.
On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also threatened legal action against the company, claiming its new policy was in violation of Florida discrimination and public nuisance laws.
Paxton’s suit against Masters Swimming is not the first time in recent months the state’s top law enforcer has labeled the inclusion of trans athletes as deceptive business practice. In late 2024, Paxton sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association for its transgender athlete policy, levying much of the same charges as those filed against Masters Swimming.
The NCAA restricted what teams trans athletes can play on in response to an executive order in February. Texas banned trans athletes from competing on college sports teams not matching their sex assigned at birth in 2023.
The lineup for The Texas Tribune Festival continues to grow! Be there when all-star leaders, innovators and newsmakers take the stage in downtown Austin, Nov. 13–15. The newest additions include comedian, actor and writer John Mulaney; Dallas mayor Eric Johnson; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; New York Media Editor-at-Large Kara Swisher; and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso. Get your tickets today!
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.