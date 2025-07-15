TribCast: Texas’ redistricting gamble
The gang is joined by Kareem Crayton, from the Brennan Center for Justice, to discuss Texas’ mid-decade redistricting effort.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Lawmakers return to Austin July 21 for a special session that will feature an extra-special, mid-decade redistricting effort. Will they get it done in 30 days? Will the new maps withstand legal scrutiny? Will this threaten congressional Republicans’ seats long-term? Will it appease President Donald Trump, who says he wants five new seats for the GOP in Texas? Matthew and Eleanor dig into all this and more with Kareem Crayton, with the Brennan Center for Justice.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
Shape the future of Texas at the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin! We bring together Texas’ most inspiring thinkers, leaders and innovators to discuss the issues that matter to you. Get tickets now and join us this November.
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.