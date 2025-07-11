Texas Tech University System leader says he will retire this year
Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell has led the 64,000-student university system since 2018. His departure will mark the latest shake-up in the state’s higher ed leadership.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Tedd L. Mitchell will retire from his post as leader of the Texas Tech University System within the year, the longtime chancellor announced Friday.
The 64,000-student school system headquartered in Lubbock did not announce an exact date for when he will leave, though Mitchell noted in a public statement that he would remain in place until a successor is named.
Mitchell has led the university system since 2018, taking control after nearly a decade working as president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center — a post he officially stepped down from in 2019. As chancellor, he oversaw the creation of a long-awaited veterinary medicine school in Amarillo and a dental school in El Paso, both of which recently graduated their inaugural classes.
“Those of us who serve as leaders are only carrying a baton for the moment,” Mitchell said. “Between my roles as President and Chancellor, I have served far longer in system leadership than any of my predecessors, and while carrying this baton has been a true privilege and joy, I feel it is now my time to prepare to pass the baton to someone new.”
Like other school leaders across Texas, Mitchell has had to navigate an intense political climate with colleges and universities resting at the center. That list of challenges includes Republican leaders’ attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as well as campus conflicts over the Israel-Hamas war. Last year, Texas Tech placed a professor on administrative leave for social media comments officials described as “hateful, antisemitic, and unacceptable.” The instructor was later reinstated after an investigation found no evidence of discriminatory harassment.
Mitchell’s retirement follows other high-profile developments across the Texas higher education landscape. The Texas A&M University System earlier this year announced that Glenn Hegar, the former state comptroller who was responsible for overseeing Texas’ finances, would take the helm following longtime Chancellor John Sharp’s retirement.
The University of Texas System Chancellor JB Milliken and UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell recently left their posts after accepting jobs at the University of California and Southern Methodist University, respectively.
Disclosure: Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech University System, Texas A&M University System and University of Texas System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Shape the future of Texas at the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin! We bring together Texas’ most inspiring thinkers, leaders and innovators to discuss the issues that matter to you. Get tickets now and join us this November.
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.