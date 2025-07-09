These graphics show the scope of Texas’ Hill Country floods
These maps and charts show the scale and intensity of the Hill Country floods and highlight Camp Mystic’s proximity to high-risk flood zones.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Over the July Fourth weekend, the Texas Hill Country experienced catastrophic flooding that killed more than 100 people, left more than 160 others missing and caused widespread damage. One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Kerrville, where the nearby Guadalupe River rose rapidly early in the morning on July 4.
Outside Kerrville is Camp Mystic, which has been a summertime Christian haven for generations of Texas girls. The camp was hit hard by the floods. Officials say more than 20 campers and counselors died.
Camp Mystic is not the only camp along the river. The area is dotted with camps serving school-aged children.
The camp complex, which sits along the Guadalupe River and Cypress Creek, sat on a known flood plain. Several other camps along the river are also in high-risk flood zones.
Many of the camps are in unincorporated areas and not subject to the same development rules found in cities. That said, cities and counties do have the authority to regulate what can be built in a designated flood plain.
The flood surges during the July Fourth storm were historic. In Kerrville, the Guadalupe River reached its highest level since 1987.
A similar disaster played out in the surrounding areas. In Hunt, the river reached its highest point since at least 1966. The community of Comfort, which is east of Kerrville, saw its highest flood surge since 1978.
Here is our guide on how to help those affected by the floods.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.