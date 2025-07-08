Randall County GOP chair charged with felony election fraud

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
The chair of the Randall County Republican Party was booked into jail Monday on a state felony election fraud charge.
Kelly Kenten Giles, 64, is accused of providing false information on his application and petition to run for the Randall County Republican Party Chair seat in December 2023 for a spot on the 2024 primary ballot, according to the grand jury indictment signed late last month. It is unclear what about his application or petition was considered fraudulent.
The offense is typically classified as a misdemeanor, but because Giles is accused of doing it while serving as an elected official, it becomes a felony.
Giles did not respond to a request for comment, nor did anyone else with the Randall County Republican Party.
The Texas Republican Party Chairman Abraham George said he learned of the allegations Tuesday.
“The Republican Party of Texas is steadfastly committed to upholding election integrity and the principles of the rule of law,” George said in an email. “I am resolute in my duty to ensure that our commitment to securing Texas elections is upheld, which entails conducting elections with integrity by our elected party officials.”
Giles' arrest comes after years of Texas Republicans cracking down on election integrity in the years that follow the 2020 election, despite no such evidence of widespread fraud. This crackdown escalated days ago when a former Democratic state House candidate was indicted alongside nine others for alleged vote harvesting in South Texas.
The chairman was reelected to his seat as GOP chairman in the 2024 March primary election with 51% of the vote against two opponents, Brien Maxwell and Pat Bohlender. He was originally elected to his seat in May 2023 by the County Executive Committee, according to the Amarillo Tribune.
Giles’ indictment was handed down June 25 and the warrant was issued. He was booked into the Randall County jail and has since been released, according to the jail log.
His case is being prosecuted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office of the Election Integrity after the Randall County District Attorney recused his office.
