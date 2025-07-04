Hill Country flash floods leave as many as 13 dead, more than 20 girls still missing as rescue efforts continue
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said rescuers are searching for survivors, including 23 girls missing from a Christian camp along the Guadalupe River.
Officials said as many as 13 bodies have been found and 23 girls from Camp Mystic, a private Christian girls’ camp, have not been accounted for after a catastrophic flood that swept through Kerr County overnight Friday morning.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at a Friday afternoon press conference that between six and 10 bodies have been recovered. Meanwhile, during a news conference conducted at the same time as Patrick’s update, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that there were 13 deaths from the flooding.
Patrick said the dead include adults and children, and some were found in cars “that were washed out upstream.” He said officials aren't sure whether any of the bodies were children from Camp Mystic, and stressed that the campers are only considered missing at this point.
“We will do anything humanly possible to find your daughter,” Patrick said, adding that search and rescue teams are looking for survivors, along with 14 state helicopters, 12 drones and 400 to 500 people on the ground helping with the search. He added that if parents haven't been personally contacted by the camp, they can assume their daughters have been accounted for.
As much as 10 inches of heavy rain fell in just a few hours overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe River. Patrick said the river, which winds through Kerr County in Central Texas, rose 26 feet in 45 minutes during torrential rains overnight.
“It’s going to be a mass casualty event,” said Freeman Martin, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Patrick added that San Antonio and Waco also could see flash flooding in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Judge Rob Kelly, the chief elected official in Kerr County, said authorities are still working to identify those whose lives were lost.
“Most of them, we don’t know who they are,” Kelly said during a news conference. “One of them was completely naked, he didn’t have any ID on him at all. We’re trying to get the identity of these folks, but we don’t have it yet.”
Officials conducted dozens of rescues, and the emergency response continued as an unknown number or people remained unaccounted for, Kelly said.
A flood watch issued Thursday afternoon estimated isolated amounts up to 7 inches of rising water. That shifted to a flood warning for at least 30,000 people overnight.
When asked about the suddenness of the flash flooding overnight, Kelly said “we do not have a warning system” and that “we didn’t know this flood was coming,” even as local reporters pointed to the warnings and pushed him for answers about why more precautions weren’t taken.
“Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming,” he said. “We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said the state was providing resources to Hill Country communities dealing with the flooding, including in Kerrville, Ingram and Hunt.
“I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas,” Abbott said in a statement.
The Guadalupe’s river gauge at the unincorporated community of Hunt, where the river forks, recorded a 22 foot rise in just about two hours, according to Bob Fogarty, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio office. Fogarty said the gauge failed after recording a level of 29 and a half feet.
“We think the river’s higher than that,” Fogarty said. “The gauge is completely underwater.”
The riverfront communities include several camps, wildlife habitats and campgrounds. Texas Game Wardens, part of the state parks and wildlife agency, said on Facebook that search and rescue teams are conducting rescues throughout the region and sending more boats to help.
“This is the kind of thing that will catch you unaware,” Fogarty said. “The water’s moving so fast, you’re not going to recognize how bad it is until it’s on top of you.”
Survivors describe overnight ordeal
Erin Burgess’ home sits directly across from the river in the Bumble Bee Hills neighborhood, west of Ingram. When she woke up to thunder at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, “it was raining pretty heavy, but no big deal,” she said.
Just 20 minutes later, Burgess said water was coming in through the walls and rushing through the front and back doors. She described an agonizing hour clinging to a tree and waiting for the water to recede enough that they were able to walk up the hill to a neighbor's.
“My son and I floated to a tree where we hung onto it, and my boyfriend and my dog floated away. He was lost for a while, but we found them,” she said, becoming emotional.
Of her 19-year-old son, Burgess said: “Thankfully he’s over 6 feet tall. That’s the only thing that saved me, was hanging on to him.”
Dozens of people posted on Facebook asking for any information on their children, nieces and nephews attending one of the many camps in the area, or family members that went camping during the holiday weekend.
Ingram Fire Department posted a photo of a statement from Camp Mystic, saying the private Christian summer camp for girls experienced “catastrophic level floods.” Parents with a daughter not accounted for were directly contacted, the camp said.
Another camp on the river located east of Hunt, Camp Waldemar, said in an Instagram post that “we are all safe and sound.”
