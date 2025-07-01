TribCast: A very unusual Supreme Court term
The TribCast gang is finally reunited, just in time to dive into the big cases and unresolved questions from the term.
Oyez, oyez, the TribCast is officially called to order. Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Georgetown law professor (and Texas ex) Steve Vladeck to unpack the court’s major rulings at the end of the term. But, as Professor Vladeck reminds the gang, the fun doesn’t stop at the end of June anymore. He explains the many unresolved questions and cases still before the high court and foreshadows what we might see unfold in the coming weeks.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
