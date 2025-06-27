United Methodist Church can fight to prevent split with SMU, Texas Supreme Court rules
The school sought to leave the church because of differences over gay marriage and clergy. The court did not decide whether SMU could be prevented from separating.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the United Methodist Church can keep fighting for control of Southern Methodist University.
In 2019, the Dallas-based school changed its governing documents, removing all references to the church that helped found it more than a century ago. School leaders declared that its board of trustees was the “ultimate authority” over the university, not the United Methodist Church.
The changes came after the church voted to ban gay weddings and clergy. R. Gerald Turner, who was serving as president of SMU at the time, told the Dallas Morning News that the school made the change “so that we can continue to educate everybody from all Methodist denominations and from other denominations, and people who don’t believe at all.”
The South Central Jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church has argued SMU wasn’t allowed to make those changes without its approval and that it still has a say in how the university is run.
The ruling, which was 8-1, with one partial dissent does not say who’s right, just that the church has the legal right to make its case in court.
Attorneys for both sides could not be immediately reached. The case now heads back to a lower court.
The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.
Disclosure: Southern Methodist University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Big news: 20 more speakers join the TribFest lineup! New additions include Margaret Spellings, former U.S. secretary of education and CEO of the Bipartisan Policy Center; Michael Curry, former presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church; Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. Representative, D-El Paso; Joe Lonsdale, entrepreneur, founder and managing partner at 8VC; and Katie Phang, journalist and trial lawyer.
TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.