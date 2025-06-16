U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas named on alleged Minnesota assassin’s hit list
The congresswoman from El Paso was one of 45 elected officials placed on a hit list by a man accused of killing a former Minnesota House speaker and her husband.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said her name appeared on a list of targets compiled by the assassin who has been charged with killing the Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and shooting two others on Saturday.
Authorities said Vance Boelter, 57, had a list of 45 elected officials, all Democrats, on his “hit list.”
In a Monday statement, the El Paso Democrat said that a string of recent politically motivated violence, including credible threats made against Texas lawmakers, serves as “jarring reminders that right-wing extremism has a foothold in our country.”
“Politically motivated violence, and violence of any kind, have no place in our democracy and we all have a role to play in moving our country toward healing,” she said.
A man was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop on his way to the Texas Capitol with an intent to harm those who hold opposing beliefs, the Texas Department of Public Safety told the Tribune. DPS described him as having far-left political views.
Boelter’s writings included “many, many notebooks full of plans, lists of names, surveillance efforts that he took to surveil and locate the home addresses and family members,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said at a Monday press conference.
Prominent Minnesotans were also on the list including Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. But others from outside of the state have also reported they were included including Ohio Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman.
It is unclear whether any other Texas lawmakers were targeted or named by Boelter.
