TribCast: Did lawmakers improve Texas’ infrastructure?
Will Texas be able to keep the lights on and water flowing til the next legislative session?
Texas legislators gaveled out yesterday, but not before passing bills that will impact Texas’ infrastructure for years to come. Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Texas Tribune environmental reporter Alejandra Martinez and Permian Basin reporter Carlos Nogueras Ramos for a closer look at the major changes coming to Texas’ water and electrical systems. Plus, the TribCast gang experiences our own poetically timed power outage.
