TribCast: One month of session left, and the kids are fighting
The biggest bill is already signed, but there are plenty of wars left to wage in the last month of the session.
It’s May in an odd-numbered year, and you know what that means: It’s legislative crunch time. To discuss what’s left to do this session, the gang is joined by political reporters Kayla Guo and Renzo Downey, who concur: The vibes are weird this session. The “Big Three” are all in agreement with each other, the House members are at each other’s throats and the threat of a special session remains in the air.
