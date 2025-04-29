TribCast: Inside the lottery scandals roiling Texas
In this week’s episode, Matthew and Eleanor talk to Texas Tribune reporter Ayden Runnels about lottery couriers and whether a $95 million prize winner was legitimate.
The Texas Lottery Commission has rarely made headlines. But for the past few months, it has been a focus of scandal. Lawmakers are questioning whether two jackpots worth tens of millions of dollars were legitimately won. Two state officials have resigned. And Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has channeled Marvin Zindler by showing up unannounced with a camera to the gaming store at the center of it all.
In this week's episode, Matthew and Eleanor speak with Texas Tribune reporter Ayden Runnels, who has been covering this issue for months. They discuss the businesses of "lottery couriers," what lawmakers are going to do about them and whether Eleanor or Ayden even know who Marvin Zindler is.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
