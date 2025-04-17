See how Texas House members voted on school vouchers
The House approved historic legislation that would implement school vouchers in Texas. Here’s how each representative voted.
After several hours of heated debate, the Texas House approved a measure that would create a private school vouchers program in the state.
The legislation would allocate $1 billion to the program and create education savings accounts that families could use for private school tuition and other school-related expenses. Most participating families would receive over $10,000 a year.
Creating such a program has been a top legislative priority for Gov. Greg Abbott for several years.
Here’s a breakdown of how each lawmaker voted on the measure:
