Can Texas retain and train more teachers?
In this week’s episode of the TribCast, Matthew and Eleanor ask the question: Are Texas teachers OK?
During the 2023-24 school year, more than half of new Texas teachers were uncertified. In this week's episode of the TribCast, Matthew and Eleanor ask what's going on there. Why are teachers leaving the field? Why is it so hard to find new ones through the traditional route? And what is the impact on students? Their guest is Ryan Franklin, a former Texas teacher and state education official who is now managing director of Philanthropy Advocates.
