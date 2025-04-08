TribCast: Covering Texas’ new abortion fights
TribCast digs into clarifying bills, crackdowns on pills, lawsuits, arrests and everything else abortion-related.
Matthew is away, so Eleanor invited some friends over to chat about her area of expertise - abortion politics in Texas. Taylor Goldenstein from the Houston Chronicle and Bayliss Wagner from the Austin American-Statesman join the TribCast to unpack everything that’s happened in Texas since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and the new battle lines that are being drawn this session. They cover the push to clarify the abortion bans, the attempt to crackdown on abortion pills and the first arrest of a medical provider.
Plus, Eleanor files an official complaint against everyone who refers to Texas’ abortion law from 1857 as the “1925 law.”
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
