TribCast: Is it high time to regulate or ban THC in Texas?
Will the House agree to ban consumable hemp products? If not, Lt. Gov. Patrick says he’ll THC us in a special session.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
THC - to ban, or to regulate? That is the question of the session.
Eleanor talks with Texas Tribune politics reporter Jasper Scherer and Heather Fazio, with the Texas Cannabis Policy Center, about how we got here and why this issue is taking center stage this legislative session.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
This week’s episode is sponsored by the Safer Texas Alliance and the Beer Alliance of Texas.
Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, Texas’ breakout ideas and politics event happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin. Get tickets before May 1 and save big! TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.