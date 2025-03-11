TribCast: Fights, scandals and still half a legislative session to go
The gang discusses a legislator’s lash out, a lottery scandal, and some big news from one of our own.
The temperature is rising, and we’re not just talking about this lovely SXSW weather. The gang takes stock of where things stand halfway through the 2025 legislative session and ponders whether the friendliness we’ve seen so far between the Big Three isn’t long for this world. We recap a tense exchange between Rep. Brian Harrison and the chair of the Texas Water Development Board, see where things stand with vouchers and answer the question: What the hell is happening with the lottery?
And we say farewell to TribCast host and politics reporter, James Barragán, as he sets off for a new role.
Watch the video above. Or you can subscribe to the TribCast on on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS.
