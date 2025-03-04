TribCast: The looming fight over regulating AI in Texas
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with University of Texas at Austin professor Sherri Greenberg about proposed state laws related to artificial intelligence.
In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with University of Texas at Austin professor Sherri Greenberg about attempts by state lawmakers to protect Texans from the dangers of artificial intelligence and the blowback they're creating among some Republicans and people in the tech industry.
