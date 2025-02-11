TribCast: What is Texas’ role in Trump’s immigration crackdown?
The gang discusses the major role that Texas plays in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in his second term
TribCast hosts James Barragán and Eleanor Klibanoff are joined by colleague Alejandro Serrano who has been reporting on the swift movement of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The gang discusses the role that Texas has played and will continue to play in leading immigration enforcement policy and whether a Republican administration in the White House could lead the state to reduce the billions of dollars it spends each year on border security.
They also discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' disappointing loss in the Super Bowl and TribCast host Eleanor Klibanoff showed off her impressive sports knowledge.
