TribCast: What does Gov. Abbott want?
The gang talks about the State of the State, how Abbott wields power and how many priority bills are too many priority bills.
TribCast hosts Eleanor Klibanoff and James Barragán are joined by politics reporter Jasper Scherer to dissect Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State speech and the seven emergency items he’s directed the Legislature to fast track this session. The gang digs into how Abbott has learned to wield power over the last decade and what he has riding on school vouchers passing this session.
They also hash out whether there is a Texas Legislature angle to the Dallas Mavericks trade of Luka Doncic and reveal which TribCast host is shamelessly a Los Angeles Lakers fan.
