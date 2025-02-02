Watch: Gov. Greg Abbott to lay out priorities in State of the State speech at 5 p.m.
The program is expected to go for about an hour with the governor’s speech followed by a 10-minute pre-recorded response by the Texas Democratic Party.
Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his biennial State of the State address on Sunday evening, laying out his list of legislative priorities for the year.
The speech will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. on Nexstar television stations and their websites across Texas. The program is expected to go for about an hour with the governor's speech followed by a 10-minute pre-recorded response by the Texas Democratic Party. Unlike in previous years, that response will not be given by Democratic lawmakers. Instead, Brigitte Bowen, a spokesperson for the party, said it will be delivered by "working, everyday Texans."
