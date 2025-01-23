Watch top Texas business and political leaders discuss the state’s future under Donald Trump
Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, business leaders and Texans tabbed for President Donald Trump’s cabinet gathered in Washington last weekend to discuss the new administration.
Two days before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Texas State Society convened a group of the state’s political and business leaders to discuss what to expect in Trump’s second go-round as president. The event included incoming members of the Trump administration like Brooke Rollins, nominee for agriculture secretary, and John Ratcliffe, the pick to lead the CIA. Gov. Greg Abbott made an appearance; you can watch his speech above. And multiple Republican members of the Texas congressional delegation, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. August Pfluger, John Cornyn, Nathaniel Moran, Beth Van Duyne and Ronny Jackson also spoke.
The Texas Tribune was a partner in the event, and is making the videos available free to the public. You can watch them below. Sonal Shah, CEO of the Texas Tribune, served as emcee for the conference, and Tribune Editor-in-Chief Matthew Watkins moderated an afternoon panel on geopolitical impacts on global supply chains.
Opening panel: “Global Energy Outlook”
- Moderated by U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo
- Panelist: Orlando Alvarez, chair and president of bp America
- Panelist: Vicki Hollub, president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Panelist: Bruce Niemeyer, president Americas exploration and production, Chevron
- Panelist: Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute
Pfluger interviews leaders of the oil and gas industry about the impact Trump’s energy policies will have on production and the future of one of the state’s biggest industries.
Panel: “National Security Perspectives”
- Moderated by John Sullivan, former ambassador to Russia
- Panelist: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
- Panelist: U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin
Sullivan, who served as ambassador under Trump and Joe Biden, speaks with Sen. Cornyn and Rep. McCaul about border security, terrorism, cybersecurity and other issues.
Panel: “What’s Ahead for Tax Reform”
- Moderated by Warren Payne, former policy director of the House Ways & Means Committee
- Panelist: Retired U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands
- Panelist: U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Tyler
- Panelist: U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving
Lawmakers discuss the looming tax debate in Congress and how Texas companies can plan for changes to come.
Remarks: Brooke Rollins, secretary-designate of the U.S. Department of Agriculture
Rollins, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to become agriculture secretary, discusses her path from growing up in rural Texas to being selected for Trump’s cabinet.
Remarks: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Cruz talks about Trump’s victory in 2024 and the mandate he believes that gives Republicans for the next congressional term.
Remarks: John Ratcliffe, CIA director nominee and former U.S. Representative, R-Heath
President Trump’s nominee for CIA director briefly reflects on the opportunity to provide the Commander in Chief with intelligence to keep America safe.
Panel: “Energy Innovations and Security in an Ever Expanding World”
- Moderated by U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo
- Panelist: Jeff Clifton, CEO of EMI Technology
- Panelist: U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo
- Panelist: Jim Wright, Texas Railroad commissioner
Panelists discuss protecting water and energy supply from safe from physical and cyber threats.
Panel: “Geopolitical Impacts on Global Supply Chains”
- Moderated by Matthew Watkins, editor-in-chief, The Texas Tribune
- Panelist: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo
- Panelist: Susan Schwab, former US Trade Representative under President George W. Bush
- Panelist: Remington Tonar, co-founder, Cart.com
Three panelists with deep connections to international trade policy discuss the potential impact of tarrifs on the Texas economy.
