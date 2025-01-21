TribCast: Texas and the second Trump administration
Matthew Choi, our Washington correspondent, joins the gang to discuss what lies ahead with Trump back in the White House.
Two Matthews on the TribCast means double the fun!
This week, our Washington correspondent Matthew Choi joins the gang to discuss what to expect from a second Trump administration. Will Trump be more "presidential" this time around? Will he impose tariffs on our close trading partners in Canada and Mexico? And with a political ally in the White House, how will Texas politicians adjust their governing?
