TribCast: Power and influence under the pink dome
The Texas Tribune’s politics podcast digs into what the speaker’s race tells us about the next 140 days in Austin.
The TribCast gang donned cowboy hats to ring in the first week of the Texas legislative session and dig into what the fireworks from the first day back say about who’s really in charge in Austin this year. Co-hosts James Barragán, Eleanor Klibanoff and Matthew Watkins sat down with Texas Tribune co-founder and former executive editor Ross Ramsey to discuss the contentious, but relatively quick, vote for House speaker, Dan Patrick’s clapback in the Senate, and why having more money may not mean more problems for the legislature.
Our next episode will drop Tuesday.
This week’s TribCast is supported by former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Antonio Garza and the Texas Managed Care Alliance. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
