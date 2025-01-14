See how Texas House members voted in the speaker race
The race pitted state Reps. David Cook and Dustin Burrows against each other. Here’s how each representative voted.
On Tuesday, the Texas House voted for a new speaker in a race that will greatly impact the 2025 legislative session.
Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, was able to pick up enough votes from both Democrat and Republican members to secure the win after two rounds of voting.
Burrows defeated Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, after the two candidates went to a runoff. In the first round of voting, Rep. Ana-María Rodríguez Ramos, D-Richardson, did not receive as many votes as Burrows and Cook and was eliminated from the race.
Here’s how lawmakers voted in the runoff between Burrows and Cook:
