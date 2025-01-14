 Skip to main content
Texas Legislature 2025

See how Texas House members voted in the speaker race

The race pitted state Reps. David Cook and Dustin Burrows against each other. Here’s how each representative voted.

Republish
A vote of 85 in favor of State Rep. Dustin Burrows decides the next Speaker of the Texas House Of Representatives on the first day of the 2025 Texas Legislature in Austin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.
Credit: Eli Hartman/The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On Tuesday, the Texas House voted for a new speaker in a race that will greatly impact the 2025 legislative session.

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, was able to pick up enough votes from both Democrat and Republican members to secure the win after two rounds of voting.

Burrows defeated Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, after the two candidates went to a runoff. In the first round of voting, Rep. Ana-María Rodríguez Ramos, D-Richardson, did not receive as many votes as Burrows and Cook and was eliminated from the race.

Here’s how lawmakers voted in the runoff between Burrows and Cook:

Texans need truth. Help us report it.

Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?

Support independent Texas news

Become a member. Join today.

Choose an amount or learn more about membership.

$18 $20 $25 Other
Donate now

Information about the authors

Carla Astudillo’s staff photo

Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.

Explore related story topics

Politics Ana-Maria Ramos David Cook Dustin Burrows Texas House of Representatives