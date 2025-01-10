TribCast: Previewing the 2025 legislative session
The Texas Tribune’s politics podcast returns with a look at the race for House speaker, the future of school vouchers and other major legislative issues this year.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
The Texas Tribune TribCast is back, featuring hosts James Barragán, Eleanor Klibanoff and Matthew Watkins. This week, the crew spoke with Tribune politics reporter Jasper Scherer about the upcoming legislative session. They broke down the uncertain race for House speaker, the chances of school vouchers and other issues that have grabbed their attention.
Watch the video above. Or you can subscribe to the TribCast on on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. We'll be publishing a special edition on Wednesday next week and then switch to regular Tuesday podcasts for the rest of the session.
This week's TribCast is supported by Raise Your Hand Texas and Water Grows. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Why you can rely on the Tribune during this legislative session
I hope this article helped you feel more informed about your state. At The Texas Tribune, we believe democracy only works if Texans understand what's happening in their Capitol and other halls of power. That's why I want to ask for your support ahead of the legislative session starting Tuesday.
Donations of any amount help our journalists cover state politicians, but a monthly or yearly gift makes the most impact, allowing us to invest in crucial in-depth journalism. You can rely on the Tribune to explain to Texans what’s being voted on under the pink dome in the coming weeks.
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.