 Skip to main content

Texas 2024: The stories that most resonated with our readers

Voter guides, election results and a new law that does away with vehicle inspections were among the journalism that Texas Tribune readers engaged with the most.

Republish
A view of the Capitol Building from downtown Austin on June 24, 2024.
A view of the Texas Capitol from downtown Austin on June 24, 2024. Credit: Olivia Anderson for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In an election year defined by pivotal primaries and critical events, Texans flocked to our voter guides as essential resources for navigating the polls effectively. One of the most-read stories in March 2024 covered Pornhub blocking access in Texas after the 5th Circuit upheld a law requiring age verification and health warnings for adult content. Parent company Aylo criticized the law as ineffective and announced plans to appeal, while Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the ruling.

In September, a Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and Vote Beat investigation revealed steps taken by Texas officials to clean up the voter rolls. The story not only shed light on the measures but also provided clear instructions for verifying voter registration. Inspired by the article, over 20,000 Texans checked their registration status, showcasing their dedication to active participation in democracy.

From navigating elections to understanding the impact of new laws and government actions, these articles resonated deeply with readers across Texas.

Top stories read by Texans:

This year, Texas Tribune readers exhibited a keen interest in stories about prominent political figures, especially Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Articles focused on Abbott attracted 1.7 million views in Texas, while those concerning Paxton garnered 1.4 million views.

Stories that appeared most frequently on front pages across Texas

Top stories read by people outside of Texas

Although the Tribune’s focuses on reaching as many Texans across the state as possible, we also have stories that reach a wider audience outside of Texas. Here are the stories that reached beyond just Texan readers.

Texans need truth. Help us report it.

Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?

Support independent Texas news

Become a member. Join today.

Choose an amount or learn more about membership.

$20 $25 $50 Other
Donate now

Information about the authors

Matt Adams’s staff photo

Matt Adams

Director of Audience Growth and Engagement

matt.adams@texastribune.org

@themattadams

Laura McReavy Hearnsberger’s staff photo

Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.

Explore related story topics

Politics State government 2024 elections