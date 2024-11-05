Vicente Gonzalez declares victory to hold onto South Texas congressional district
Both major parties poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into winning the seat, a rematch between Mayra Flores and Vicente Gonzalez.
BROWNSVILLE —U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez declared victory late Tuesday over his Republican challenger, former U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores.
Gonzalez had a slim lead over Flores late Tuesday, according to unofficial results. If his lead holds, it will be the second time he beat Flores to represent South Texas.
He told supporters the margin of victory was slimmer than they were expecting but credited Flores’ performance to having former President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.
"A win is a win," Gonzalez told the Texas Tribune. "We've been through tight races in the past. With Trump at the top of the ticket, he excites a lot of people that don't normally come out to vote."
His victory dashes Republican hopes of regaining the seat and making gains in the historically Democratic region, which includes Congressional District 34.
Gonzalez, D-McAllen, defeated Flores, R-Los Indios, two years ago. The district was one of the few competitive congressional races this election cycle and one in which House Republicans poured millions of dollars into to try to win back.
When the two faced off in 2022, Flores, 38, was the incumbent, having been elected during a special election just a few months prior. Gonzalez, 57, defeated Flores that year by 8.5 percentage points.
Though he is currently in his first term as the representative for District 34, Gonzalez served three terms as the representative for neighboring District 15 before Texas lawmakers redrew him into the 34th district during state redistricting, making District 15 more competitive
District 34 stretches from Brownsville up the state’s southeastern coast to Kingsville. It also runs west into parts of Hidalgo County including parts of McAllen and Edinburg. About 87% of the residents here are Hispanic.
During the campaign, Flores emphasized the economic message shared by other Republican candidates this election cycle –– that Trump is better for the economy and that he needs people in Congress who would support his agenda.
During a televised debate last month, Flores also deferred to Trump-era policies on immigration.
She also repeatedly criticized Gonzalez for voting against a bill that would have prevented transgender women from participating in female sports.
The National Republican Congressional Committee also released an ad on her behalf accusing Gonzalez of pushing “sex changes for kids” over caring about the economy.
Gonzalez has denied supporting tax-funded gender transition surgeries for minors.
“We don’t want four more years of this crazy,” Flores said during a rally for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday. “We want a strong economy, we want more money in our pocket, we want a border that is secure.”
The 34th District attracted considerable investment from national Republicans, who viewed the race as its top pick up opportunity in Texas. The National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund invested millions in television ads targeting Gonzalez, and House Republican leaders including Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana rallied in the district for Flores.
A moderate Democrat, Gonzalez campaigned on the federal investments brought to the district during his time in office. He's also expressed support for securing the border but emphasized addressing the root causes of migration by creating “safe zones” in migrants' country of origin so they wouldn't have to travel to the U.S. to apply for asylum.
Flores, however, criticized Gonzalez for voting against a Republican-led immigration bill that would have prompted more construction of the border wall and would have further restricted asylum for migrants.
Gonzalez replied that the bill would have made it mandatory for employers to verify the immigration status for their workers through E-Verify, a system he said was too faulty. He also said the bill would have required residents to present a passport at an interior border patrol checkpoint about 80 miles north of McAllen, a concern Flores shrugged off.
Gonzalez’s campaign has accused Flores of lying to voters and referred to her positions as extremist, including accusing her of supporting a national abortion ban.
During the debate, both said they would oppose such a ban, however, Gonzalez noted Flores co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act. The bill, which did not pass, defined a human being to include all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, or cloning with no exceptions for in vitro fertilization
During a rally for Colin Allred last week, Gonzalez hoped to remind voters of what he characterized as historical Democratic victories such as equal pay for women, minimum wage, voting rights, and the G.I. Bill which provides benefits for veterans.
“The Democratic Party has helped the people of the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas come up — come up, be upwardly mobile, enter the middle class, get educated,” Gonzalez said.
The congressman has been under scrutiny during the campaign for some of his remarks — comparing Hispanic Trump supporters to “Jews for Hitler” in March and more recently comparing the current political climate to the Civil War.
Flores seized on his remarks, referring to Gonzalez as hateful. Gonzalez, however, stood by his comments.
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the next election? What dates do I need to know?
Election Day for the general election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration address is Oct. 7. Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the ballot for the general election?
In addition to the president, eligible Texans have the opportunity to cast their ballots for many Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels.
This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses and the following elected offices:
-1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz)
- 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners
- 15 State Senators
- 7 State Board of Education members
- 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court
- 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
- 5 Chief Justices and various justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
Lower-level judges and local county offices will also appear on the ballot:
- Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts
- County Courts at Law
- Justices of the Peace
- District Attorneys
- County Attorneys
- Sheriffs
- Constables
- Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?
You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth. Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in. Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
-
What if I missed the voter registration deadline?
You must be registered to vote in a Texas county by Oct. 7 to vote in the Nov. 5 presidential election. You can still register for other elections.
If you’re registered but didn’t update your address by the deadline, you may still be able to vote at your previous voting location or on a limited ballot. (Voters are typically assigned precincts based on where they live. In most major counties, voters can vote anywhere on Election Day, but some counties require you vote within your precinct. If that is the case, you may have to return to your previous precinct. See which counties allow countywide Election Day voting here. You can usually find your precinct listed on your voter registration certificate or on when checking your registration online.)
If you moved from one county to another, you may be able to vote on a ballot limited to the elections you would qualify to vote in at both locations, such as statewide races. However, limited ballots are only available during early voting. Find your county election official here and contact them to ask about or request a limited ballot.
-
What can I do if I have questions about voting?
You can contact your county elections official or call the Texas Secretary of State's helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights groups is also helping voters navigate election concerns through the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition also has hotlines available for voters who speaker other languages or have accessibility needs.
For help in Spanish, call 888-VE-Y-VOTA or 888-839-8682.
For help in Asian languages, call 888-API-VOTE or 888-274-8683.
For help in Arabic, call 888-YALLA-US or 888-925-5287.
For help in American Sign Language through a video, call 301-818-VOTE or 301-818-8683.
For help from Disability Rights Texas, call 888-796-VOTE or 888-796-8683.
