Dan Patrick debunks claims about Texas voting machines switching votes
Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump said Texas had fixed an error with voting machines, but Patrick quickly said there was no problem to fix.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick publicly debunked claims that voting machines in the state are changing the selections voters make.
Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump, whose father-in-law is GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, posted on social media that Texas had looked into claims about voting machines in Tarrant County switching voters' selections and the "error has been corrected with the voting machines."
But Patrick, who is also a Republican, quickly corrected the national party leader on social media. The lieutenant governor said fewer than 10 people out of the nearly 7 million Texans who had already cast ballots across the state claimed that their selections were changed, but officials could not confirm a single instance of that happening.
"There were actually no errors to correct once we investigated those few cases," Patrick wrote on X.
One person out of 591,885 who had already cast ballots in Tarrant County claimed that the voting machine switched his selection for president from Donald Trump to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Tarrant is Texas’ most populous battleground county.
Tarrant County officials believe the man made the wrong selection while using the machine. His original ballot was canceled and he was allowed to cast a new one.
Lara Trump reposted Patrick's statement debunking claims about switched votes.
"We will keep a watchful eye on our elections," Patrick wrote in his post. "If you see anything concerning, call the Secretary of State office overseeing our elections."
The Secretary of State’s Office can be reached at 800-252-8683 or online.
