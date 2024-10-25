The presidential race comes to Texas on Friday with dueling Harris and Trump campaign visits
Vice President Kamala Harris and Beyonce will rally in Houston while former President Donald Trump will sit down with podcaster Joe Rogan in Austin.
The presidential race comes to Texas on Friday, when both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are holding rallies and boosting their party’s senate candidates.
Harris will deliver remarks at a rally in Houston, where she’ll focus on abortion and women’s health and flex her star power support with a performance by Beyoncé, according to media reports. Just hours before, Trump will speak to reporters at a private jet terminal in Austin on the border and crime. He's reported to appear on popular podcaster Joe Rogan’s show during a taping in Austin and at a rally in Houston at Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s store.
With just 11 days until Election Day, it’s unexpected that the presidential candidates would spend their precious time in Texas, especially after the Harris campaign made it clear Texas was not seen as a battleground state.
However, both parties contend the Senate race will be much more competitive, with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas challenging Sen. Ted Cruz in his second reelection bid. Both Allred and Cruz will be with their parties’ candidates during their Friday visits to Texas.
It will be Allred's first time campaigning side by side with Harris this cycle. Allred has been resistant to tying his campaign to Harris’ except for a brief appearance on the main stage at the Democratic National Convention where he expressed his support for her. He will join Harris on stage on Friday discussing abortion access.
Trump stumped for Cruz during his closer-than-expected reelection campaign in 2018, showing unity after the two engaged in an ugly presidential primary only two years prior. The pair spoke together during a fundraiser earlier this month. Cruz also spoke on the main stage of the Republican National Convention this year, praising Trump for his handling of the border.
Texas also provides a key stage to broadcast messages about two of the most prominent issues of the presidential race: abortion and the border.
Democrats have zeroed in on the overturning of nationwide abortion access throughout the campaign, and polling has repeatedly shown it a compelling issue among voters who identify with both parties. Kate Cox and Amanda Zurawski, Texas women whose care for health-compromising pregnancy complications were delayed due to the state’s restrictive abortion laws, have been some of the Harris campaign’s most prominent surrogates.
“Texas has had the most horror stories nationwide,” said Mimi Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All and a Houstonian who will be attending the rally. “Coming to Texas and bringing the fight directly to Texas allows the vice president to make her case to the American people.”
Trump’s remarks on the border will lean into what have been a pillar of Republican attacks on Democrats since the beginning of President Joe Biden’s time in office. Texas has also been a key battleground in Republican resistance to the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border. Gov. Greg Abbott has gone head to head with the administration and other Democratic leaders with Operation Lone Star, which used state resources to implement physical barriers along the border and bused migrants to liberal cities farther north.
“Kamala's border bloodbath is putting Texas families in danger and exposing every American to the risks of her dangerous policies,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement. “The only leader who will secure our borders and put Americans first is President Donald J. Trump. The stakes have never been higher.”
Trump’s appearance on Rogan’s show comes as candidates shift toward less conventional platforms to reach voters who may be disillusioned with traditional news media. Rogan’s podcast is among the most popular in the country, with over 14 million followers, according to Spotify data revealed in March.
Harris made an appearance earlier this month on Alex Cooper’s podcast “Call Her Daddy.” The podcast is the second most popular on Spotify, behind “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
Beyoncé’s appearance at Harris’ rally will be one of her most prominent forays into formal politics. The Houston native has previously used her celebrity to highlight issues ranging from women’s rights to racial justice, and she is famously close to and supportive of former President Barack Obama. Her song “Freedom” has been an anthem of the Harris campaign, and the DNC was gripped with rumors that she would make a surprise appearance on the Chicago stage. She did not.
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the next election? What dates do I need to know?
Election Day for the general election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration address is Oct. 7. Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the ballot for the general election?
In addition to the president, eligible Texans have the opportunity to cast their ballots for many Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels.
This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses and the following elected offices:
-1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz)
- 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners
- 15 State Senators
- 7 State Board of Education members
- 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court
- 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
- 5 Chief Justices and various justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
Lower-level judges and local county offices will also appear on the ballot:
- Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts
- County Courts at Law
- Justices of the Peace
- District Attorneys
- County Attorneys
- Sheriffs
- Constables
- Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?
You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth. Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in. Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
-
What if I missed the voter registration deadline?
You must be registered to vote in a Texas county by Oct. 7 to vote in the Nov. 5 presidential election. You can still register for other elections.
If you’re registered but didn’t update your address by the deadline, you may still be able to vote at your previous voting location or on a limited ballot. (Voters are typically assigned precincts based on where they live. In most major counties, voters can vote anywhere on Election Day, but some counties require you vote within your precinct. If that is the case, you may have to return to your previous precinct. See which counties allow countywide Election Day voting here. You can usually find your precinct listed on your voter registration certificate or on when checking your registration online.)
If you moved from one county to another, you may be able to vote on a ballot limited to the elections you would qualify to vote in at both locations, such as statewide races. However, limited ballots are only available during early voting. Find your county election official here and contact them to ask about or request a limited ballot.
-
What can I do if I have questions about voting?
You can contact your county elections official or call the Texas Secretary of State's helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights groups is also helping voters navigate election concerns through the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition also has hotlines available for voters who speaker other languages or have accessibility needs.
For help in Spanish, call 888-VE-Y-VOTA or 888-839-8682.
For help in Asian languages, call 888-API-VOTE or 888-274-8683.
For help in Arabic, call 888-YALLA-US or 888-925-5287.
For help in American Sign Language through a video, call 301-818-VOTE or 301-818-8683.
For help from Disability Rights Texas, call 888-796-VOTE or 888-796-8683.
- Read more
