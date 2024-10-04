Texas A&M International University president dies
Pablo Arenaz died unexpectedly Thursday night, according to a university statement. He served as president of the university in Laredo for eight years.
Pablo Arenaz, president of Texas A&M International University in Laredo, died unexpectedly Thursday night, the university said in a statement Friday.
Arenaz served as president of the 8,500 student university since 2016. He was 74-years-old.
No cause of death or additional information was immediately available, the university said in a press release.
“Texas A&M International University has thrived under Pablo,” said John Sharp, Texas A&M University System chancellor, in a statement. “He was truly one of the best presidents in the country! He will be difficult to replace as a president and a friend!”
Juan Castillo, vice president of finance and administration, will handle day-to-day operations until an acting president is named. According to system rules, the chancellor can name an acting president until the Texas A&M System Board of Regents names an interim or new president.
Prior to becoming president, Arenaz served as university provost for eight years. He came to TAMIU from the University of Texas at El Paso, where he served in multiple administrative roles. He earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Nevada, Reno, as well as a masters degree. He earned a doctorate in genetics and cell biology from Washington State University.
During his time as president, he spent his time increasing opportunities for the majority Hispanic student population, including curricular activity, internships and research opportunities, the university said. He also oversaw growth in science, technology, engineering and math fields, as well as health sciences.
“On behalf of all TAMIU faculty, staff and students, we are all profoundly saddened by the passing of Dr. Arenaz,” said Claudia San Miguel, provost at TAMIU, in a statement. “He was kind and generous and a leader we all admired. It is difficult to imagine this campus, this community, without his larger-than-life presence.”
The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.
