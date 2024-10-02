Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger to lead group of Republicans for Colin Allred

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who is one of the preeminent critics in his party of former President Donald Trump, will lead a GOP group backing U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, in his drive to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Republicans for Allred will be co-chaired by Kinzinger, a former Illinois congressman who later moved to Texas and who has excoriated Trump’s transformation of the GOP, an Allred campaign spokesperson confirmed.
Kinzinger, who spoke during prime time at the Democratic National Convention in August, gained national prominence for serving on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. He was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his effort to overturn the 2020 election.
In 2022, Kinzinger withdrew his reelection bid after his district was eliminated in an overhauled Illinois congressional map.
The Republicans for Allred campaign reinforces Allred’s bid to attract independents and more moderate Republicans — voters he’ll need in order to beat Cruz. Kinzinger’s push for Allred marks the latest high-profile crossover for the Dallas Democrat, after former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Allred last month.
Recent polling shows Cruz holding a tight lead, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report updating the Texas Senate race from “likely” to “lean” Republican on Tuesday.
Cruz has also garnered endorsements from across the aisle, winning the support of Democratic Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, in addition to several Democratic county judges, sheriffs and constables.
In a statement, Cruz’s campaign dismissed the Republicans for Allred group as “another fake, feel-good vanity project for Allred.”
sent weekday mornings.
“Adam Kinzinger trying to relaunch his political career in Texas isn’t news,” Cruz’s campaign said. “You don’t have to look any further than the co-chair, Adam Kinzinger, a disgruntled former congressman who is on a vindictive rampage against everyone with an ‘R’ next to their name to know how deeply unserious and pathetic this is.”
Cruz cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election for weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Just as Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol, Cruz was on the Senate floor objecting to the certification of Arizona’s ballots.
Kinzinger, who has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, was one of a few Republicans who denounced their party’s election denialism.
“If the Democratic Party decided some day to go off the rails, similar to what the GOP did, I guarantee you he would be like Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney saying this can’t happen,” he said of Allred to The Houston Chronicle, which first reported that he would lead the GOP group for Allred.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.