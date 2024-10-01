Bernie Sanders tells Texas progressives to back Harris, says Allred win would “make all the difference”
Joining Sanders as he campaigns up and down the I-35 corridor are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Greg Casar, and former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke.
SAN MARCOS — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday that a surge in progressive turnout could deliver Texas to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and decide the balance of the Senate by electing Rep. Colin Allred in his bid to oust GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.
“It will make all the difference in the world if Colin is elected to the Senate,” Sanders said in an interview ahead of an afternoon rally at Texas State University. “He'll give us a chance to control the Senate and begin to pass legislation that benefits working people. So I very much hope that he wins.”
Sanders visited the campus in San Marcos as part of a three-day swing through Texas that includes rallies in San Antonio and Austin, where the Vermont senator is aiming to mobilize his loyal progressive base for the November election. Joining Sanders as he campaigns up and down the I-35 corridor are New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Greg Casar of Austin, and former El Paso congressman and gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke.
The progressive politicians were not joined by Allred or other Democrats running in battleground districts. Sanders, asked why he did not team up with Allred and other candidates on his trip, said he did not want to "get involved in internal Texas politics." He added that the main goal of his visit was to turn out young voters, especially those who have never voted before, and encourage his supporters to set aside whatever objections they might have to Harris’ support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
“Texas has the potential to become a progressive state,” Sanders said. “But that requires young people, working class people, to stand up against corporate greed, to help us create an economy that works for all and not just the few.”
In his Senate bid, Allred has courted moderate and independent voters, adopting a platform that includes protecting oil and gas jobs and taking a more incremental approach to expanding health care access than Sanders advocates through his push for a single-payer system. Allred has also run ads that portray him as “tough” on the border and emphasize his willingness to work across the aisle — a clear contrast to Sanders’ unabashed progressivism.
Harris has also taken a more moderate approach to the border and signaled she would continue on much the same course as Biden on Gaza, saying she would “always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.”
Sanders said he understands that some of his supporters have differences with Biden and Harris, but urged them to set those aside with an eye toward Republican Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“I strongly disagree with them on their approach toward Gaza, for example, and other areas,” Sanders said. “But what maturity requires is to understand that what we are fighting for is not just this or that policy. It is whether or not we retain the foundations of American democracy.”
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the next election? What dates do I need to know?
Election Day for the general election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration address is Oct. 7. Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the ballot for the general election?
In addition to the president, eligible Texans have the opportunity to cast their ballots for many Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels.
This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses and the following elected offices: -1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz) - 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners - 15 State Senators - 7 State Board of Education members - 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court - 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - 5 Chief Justices and various justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
- Lower-level judges and local county offices will also appear on the ballot: - Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts - County Courts at Law - Justices of the Peace - District Attorneys - County Attorneys - Sheriffs - Constables - Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?
You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth. Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in. Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
-
How do I register to vote if I haven’t?
You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices, or high schools. You can also print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county.
Applications must be postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline. Download your application here.
Additionally, you can register to vote through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license. You may be able to register to vote online if you’re also allowed to renew your license online. This is the only form of online registration in the state.
After you register to vote, you will receive a voter registration certificate within 30 days. It’ll contain your voter information, including the Voter Unique Identifier number needed to update your voter registration online. If the certificate has incorrect information, you’ll need to note corrections and send it to your local voter registrar as soon as possible.
The voter registration certificate can also be used as a secondary form of ID when you vote if you don’t have one of the seven state-approved photo IDs
-
What can I do if I have questions about voting?
You can contact your county elections official or call the Texas Secretary of State's helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights groups is also helping voters navigate election concerns through the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition has hotlines available in other languages. Disability Rights Texas also assists voters with disabilities.
- Read more
