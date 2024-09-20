Ted Cruz, Colin Allred agree to debate in U.S. Senate race
The Oct. 15 debate will mark the first time the nominees will face each other onstage before the November election.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, have agreed to a televised debate next month in Dallas, marking the first onstage faceoff between the two Senate nominees.
The debate is scheduled to take place Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at WFAA-TV’s studio in downtown Dallas. It will be moderated by political reporters Jason Whitely of WFAA and Gromer Jeffers, Jr., of The Dallas Morning News, and will air on broadcast and digital platforms around the state, according to WFAA.
Cruz, a Texas Republican seeking his third term in the upper chamber, has led Allred by single digits in several recent statewide polls. National Democrats see Texas as one of their best pickup opportunities, though they are more focused on defending their incumbents in other states.
Cruz is no stranger to high-stakes political debates. He twice debated his previous Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, and participated in a dozen debates during his run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.
Allred, D-Dallas, has also participated in a number of debates, going toe to toe multiple times with GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in 2018, when Allred ousted the longtime incumbent. Allred also took part in a three-way debate in the Senate Democratic primary earlier this year.
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.