GOP bid to remove polling sites from Tarrant County college campuses fails
County Judge Tim O’Hare said he proposed the cuts to save costs. Critics accused Republican leaders of suppressing the vote of young people who back Democrats.
An effort by some Republican officials to curb access to early voting on college campuses in Tarrant County failed Thursday, after Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to keep the polling sites in place.
The push to limit the voting locations was led by Judge Tim O’Hare, a Republican and the chief elected official of the county. He said the measure was intended to save money because those poll locations had low voter turnout. Democrats on the commissioners' court and local voting rights advocates called the effort an attempt at voter suppression targeted at people of color and younger voters who tend to be more liberal.
O’Hare has said it isn’t the county’s job to make it easier for specific groups to vote.
The two-week debate culminated in a 4-1 vote in favor of a list of polling locations that instead added a new site. O’Hare, who as county judge gets a vote on the commission, was the only vote against.
Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French condemned the vote in a social media post and promised that grassroots GOP voters and activists would not “forget which of our elected officials stood with them and which of them chose to side with the Leftist mob.”
In a newsletter last week, French wrote that reducing polling sites would be “a serious win for Republicans in Tarrant County.”
The voter access debate in Tarrant County — Texas’ largest swing county — comes as top GOP leaders have tried to block county efforts to increase voter registration and spread unproven claims of illegal voting for the past few weeks. Election experts say they’re worried those efforts could undermine trust in state elections and lead to voter suppression.
Texas House Democrats, students and community leaders spoke out against the effort at a news conference Wednesday at UT-Arlington, calling it a conservative power grab.
“[Republicans] see Tarrant County and Texas slipping away from them,” said State Rep. Chris Turner, a Democrat from Grand Prairie. “They're desperately trying to cling to power.”
About 10% of the ballots in Tarrant County during early voting in the 2020 presidential election were cast on college campuses, according to the county's data. The UT-Arlington early voting location had 9,754 votes cast in that election, in which President Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Tarrant County since Lyndon B. Johnson.
Beto O’Rourke won the county in his failed 2018 bid to unseat U.S. Sen.Ted Cruz.
Texas has the second youngest median age of any state other than Utah. Vice President Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential race has helped activate Texas' young voters, which political experts say could help close the enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans in the state.
Rogelio Meixuerio, a student at the University of Texas at Arlington, said he’s glad O’Hare’s effort failed, but he still worried what’s happening in Tarrant County could embolden Republican leaders in other counties.
“O’Hare is working to keep Tarrant County under Republican control,” Meixuerio said.
Derek Tisler, senior counsel at the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights Program, said removing early voting locations and having fewer of them could significantly increase wait times on Election Day.
“Election administration involves a lot of careful planning, and disruptions like this have unintended consequences and spillover effects on all voters throughout the community,” he said.
This isn’t the first time Republicans have had issues with college voting locations. During the last legislative session, Republican state lawmakers tried to pass a bill that banned counties from putting any polling locations on college campuses.
Amber Mills, an organizer with MOVE Texas, a nonpartisan voting advocacy group, said removing campus sites would negatively affect students with disabilities or without reliable transportation. Arlington is the largest city in the state without public transit.
Claudia Yoli Ferla, executive director of MOVE Texas, celebrated the county commissioners’ vote on Thursday.
“Colleges and universities are key community institutions that provide accessible facilities for the public. We are excited that UTA students will continue to have a reliable, central location to cast their ballots safely,” she said. “Young voters have consistently turned out in high record numbers. Their energy and dedication to our democracy are undeniable and show no signs of slowing down.”
Meixuerio said he’s now more energized than ever to get more students registered to vote.
“I don't care who people vote for,” Meixuerio said. “I just want them to vote.”
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the next election? What dates do I need to know?
Election Day for the general election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration address is Oct. 7. Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the ballot for the general election?
In addition to the president, eligible Texans have the opportunity to cast their ballots for many Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels.
This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses and the following elected offices: -1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz) - 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners - 15 State Senators - 7 State Board of Education members - 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court - 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - 5 Chief Justices and various justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
- Lower-level judges and local county offices will also appear on the ballot: - Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts - County Courts at Law - Justices of the Peace - District Attorneys - County Attorneys - Sheriffs - Constables - Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?
You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth. Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in. Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
-
How do I register to vote if I haven’t?
You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices, or high schools. You can also print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county.
Applications must be postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline. Download your application here.
Additionally, you can register to vote through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license. You may be able to register to vote online if you’re also allowed to renew your license online. This is the only form of online registration in the state.
After you register to vote, you will receive a voter registration certificate within 30 days. It’ll contain your voter information, including the Voter Unique Identifier number needed to update your voter registration online. If the certificate has incorrect information, you’ll need to note corrections and send it to your local voter registrar as soon as possible.
The voter registration certificate can also be used as a secondary form of ID when you vote if you don’t have one of the seven state-approved photo IDs
-
What can I do if I have questions about voting?
You can contact your county elections official or call the Texas Secretary of State's helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights groups is also helping voters navigate election concerns through the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition has hotlines available in other languages. Disability Rights Texas also assists voters with disabilities.
- Read more
