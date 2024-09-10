State Rep. James Frank becomes fourth Republican to challenge Dade Phelan for House speaker
Frank said he would work to bring better communication, member empowerment and management of the flow of legislation if he became the chamber’s leader.
Sign up for the We the Texans newsletter to receive twice-monthly updates on our year-long initiative dedicated to boosting civic engagement and chronicling how democracy is experienced in Texas.
State Rep. James Frank, a Wichita Falls Republican who is one of the Texas House’s leading voices on health and foster care, announced Tuesday he is running for speaker, making him the fourth member to challenge the lower chamber’s current leader, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan.
In a statement announcing his bid for the speakership, Frank said he would work to bring better communication, member empowerment and management of the flow of legislation if he became the chamber’s leader. Like the three previous challengers to Phelan, he pledged to appoint only Republicans to leadership positions on legislative committees.
“Following the end of last session, and especially after the primary election results of March, it became clear to me that the House itself and our voters want to move in a different direction,” Frank said in his announcement. “By today’s actions, I am asking you to consider whether I represent that direction.”
Pushing back against critics who say appointing only Republicans to leadership positions would take Democrats out of the legislative process, Frank said Texas is one of only three states that continues to give the minority party leadership positions. He said restricting committee chair positions to the majority party would "allow significantly more Republicans to participate in leadership roles."
Without naming Phelan, Frank was critical of the current speaker's communication with the members of the chamber and with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott. By the end of last session, relationships between the "Big 3" — Phelan, Patrick and Abbott — had been the worst in recent years with Patrick frequently sniping at Phelan on social media.
"Relationships don't get better by not talking," Frank said. "I have the time, willingness and understand the importance of spending as much energy as necessary to ensure communication flows between the chambers and among the members."
Frank also pledged to decentralize power away from the speaker and to "empower members" of the chamber to represent their constituents. He also said he would fast-track the passage of GOP priority legislation at the beginning of the session so that Republican priorities aren't killed in end-of-session battles.
"This will allow us to ensure that Republican members can fulfill their promises to their constituents," he said. "It will also allow members of both parties to spend the rest of session focused on the 90-95% of other bills that constituents on both sides of the aisle want us to debate and pass."
sent weekday mornings.
Phelan has said he plans to seek another term as speaker when the House reconvenes next January. But his control of the chamber is tenuous: In May, Phelan narrowly fended off a primary challenger backed by his party’s rightmost flank, and three GOP members were already trying to wrest control of the gavel before Frank joined the fray.
Much of the opposition to Phelan stems from his support for last year’s impeachment of fellow Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on corruption and bribery charges, which drove a wedge between Phelan’s allies and the party’s right flank. Frank was among the 60 House Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton.
Frank has served in the House since 2012 and chaired the chamber’s Human Services Committee since 2019. He is the second committee chair to challenge Phelan, joining state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, who was tapped by Phelan to oversee the House Insurance Committee. Also running for speaker is state Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville and Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield.
Slawson was one of 23 who voted against Paxton’s impeachment and Oliverson missed the vote. Cook voted for impeachment but later clarified he would have voted against three of the articles against Paxton.
Frank is a staunch supporter of private school vouchers, the other issue that has emerged as a political litmus test for GOP lawmakers amid backing from Abbott. Oliverson and Slawson also support school vouchers, or the policy of using taxpayer funding to help parents pay for their children’s private school tuition.
Phelan kept his personal feelings about vouchers close to the vest as the issue fractured House Republicans last session. He did not cast a vote on a measure that ultimately killed the voucher bill, which is often the case for the House speaker. He later told The Texas Tribune he would have supported a limited voucher program.
Within the chamber, Frank is best known for his work on health care policy and child welfare legislation. He was the House sponsor of a 2017 law overhauling the state’s beleaguered foster care system, adopting a new model that relied on third-party contractors to place children in residential facilities or find foster parents. This so-called community-based care model has progressed slowly since the law took effect, the Tribune has reported.
Frank has also led efforts on legislation limiting the ability of Child Protective Services to remove children from their homes.
Additionally, he has ushered a number of bills through the Human Services Committee aimed at improving Texas’ Medicaid managed care program, the privatized system used to deliver the majority of the state’s covered benefits, such as drug and treatment services.
Frank, a 57-year-old businessman, owns an iron manufacturing company in Wichita Falls, where more than half his district lives.
He represents a rural and solidly Republican swath of 14 counties, several of which run along Texas’ northern border with Oklahoma. The district also covers some of the state’s most sparsely populated areas south of the Panhandle.
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the next election? What dates do I need to know?
Election Day for the general election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration address is Oct. 7. Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the ballot for the general election?
In addition to the president, eligible Texans have the opportunity to cast their ballots for many Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels.
This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses and the following elected offices: -1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz) - 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners - 15 State Senators - 7 State Board of Education members - 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court - 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - 5 Chief Justices and various justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
- Lower-level judges and local county offices will also appear on the ballot: - Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts - County Courts at Law - Justices of the Peace - District Attorneys - County Attorneys - Sheriffs - Constables - Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?
You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth. Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in. Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
-
How do I register to vote if I haven’t?
You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices, or high schools. You can also print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county.
Applications must be postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline. Download your application here.
Additionally, you can register to vote through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license. You may be able to register to vote online if you’re also allowed to renew your license online. This is the only form of online registration in the state.
After you register to vote, you will receive a voter registration certificate within 30 days. It’ll contain your voter information, including the Voter Unique Identifier number needed to update your voter registration online. If the certificate has incorrect information, you’ll need to note corrections and send it to your local voter registrar as soon as possible.
The voter registration certificate can also be used as a secondary form of ID when you vote if you don’t have one of the seven state-approved photo IDs
-
What can I do if I have questions about voting?
You can contact your county elections official or call the Texas Secretary of State's helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights groups is also helping voters navigate election concerns through the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition has hotlines available in other languages. Disability Rights Texas also assists voters with disabilities.
- Read more
The Texas Tribune's signature event of the year, The Texas Tribune Festival, brings Texans closer to politics, policy and the day’s news from Texas and beyond. On Sept. 7, we wrapped our 2024 Festival — three unforgettable days packed with 100+ sessions and events.
Browse on-demand recordings and catch up on the biggest headlines from Festival events on the Tribune’s Festival news page.
Wait! We need your help.
You are one of our most dedicated readers, and we need your support during our Fall Member Drive. Will you take your dedication to the next level? Make a donation to The Texas Tribune to support the in-depth, independent journalism you trust.I WANT TO HELP!
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.