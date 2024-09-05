Former Gov. Rick Perry joins House Speaker Dade Phelan’s team as senior adviser
Perry was the longest-serving governor in Texas history.
Former Gov. Rick Perry is back in Texas government as a senior adviser to House Speaker Dade Phelan.
Phelan made the announcement Thursday morning in a news release. Perry, a staunch Republican who was the longest-serving governor in state history before running for president and serving as U.S. Secretary of Energy under President Donald Trump, will be a senior adviser in a volunteer capacity. He joined Phelan's team on Thursday.
"Governor Perry’s legacy of service to Texas is unparalleled, and I am honored to have him join our team as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session," Phelan said in a statement. "From his time as Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Agriculture Commissioner and State Representative, he understands every facet of the legislative process, and that will be a tremendous asset as we work to strengthen our state's economy, improve education and ensure every member’s voice is heard in the Texas House this session."
In joining the team, Perry gives Phelan a bona fide conservative on his side as he tries to shake off challenges for the chamber's leadership from three other Republicans: Cyprus Rep. Tom Oliverson, Stephenville Rep. Shelby Slawson and Mansfield Rep. David Cook.
Perry said he was honored to join Phelan's team at a crucial time in Texas history.
"The Texas House is not only where I began my career in public service, it’s a bedrock of balanced governance in our state—giving every voice, from the most rural to the most urban, a chance to be heard," Perry said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Speaker, his team and all House members to strengthen the institution and build on its proud legacy of leadership, innovation and conservative results. Together, we will keep Texas on the path of success for future generations."
