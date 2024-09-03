Watch a discussion with the staff of The Bulwark at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival
Four of the digital news organization’s sharpest minds will discuss the politics of 2024 and beyond.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Texas Tribune co-founder Evan Smith will interview Amanda Carpenter, Bill Kristol, Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller from The Bulwark.
Time is running out to get your TribFest tickets!
Be there Sept. 5–7 for 100-plus unforgettable conversations featuring more than 300 speakers, including Stacey Abrams, Colin Allred, Liz Cheney, Richard Linklater, Nancy Pelosi, Rick Perry, Gretchen Whitmer and Glenn Youngkin.
Hurry - buy your tickets today!
Wait! We need your help.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?I WANT TO HELP!
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.