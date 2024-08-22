Colin Allred to speak at Democratic National Convention before Kamala Harris
Allred has largely run his Senate race keeping his distance from Harris. On Thursday, his campaign said he’d discuss his support of the vice president during his speech.
CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, will speak from the main stage of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday to express his support for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, his campaign said.
Allred is challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, this year in one of the Senate Democrats’ top flip targets this year. He has so far run his race largely independent of Democrats outside the state, focusing on Texas issues rather than yoking his candidacy to the presidential ticket. During an address to the Texas delegation on Thursday morning, Allred leaned heavily into attacking Cruz without mentioning Harris.
"I want to both run for this office the way I plan on serving in it, which is that I'm focused on Texas," Allred said in an interview Thursday morning. “We have a very singular choice, which is who's going to serve us for the next six years. It's going to be until 2030, past the … term of the next president.”
Allred will share the stage with other House Democrats in competitive Senate races, including Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin and Arizona’s Ruben Gallego. Michigan and Arizona are both considered more competitive than Texas. He will speak shortly before Harris takes the stage to close out the convention.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, will chair the convention on Thursday. Kim Mata-Rubio, whose daughter was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, will also speak. Mata-Rubio ran unsuccessfully for Uvalde mayor last year.
Harris’s campaign has proven to be something of a doubled-edged sword for Allred. On the one hand, her historic candidacy appears to be boosting Democratic enthusiasm that could help down-ballot candidates like him. But he’s also been reluctant to show too much enthusiasm for the Democrat, as he tries to court independent voters in a red state.
As a result, he’s kept her at an arms length. He did not join her for any of her half dozen appearances in Texas in July. And his initial endorsement of her was murky. He has not officially posted a campaign statement endorsing her, but his campaign has told reporters that he is backing the vice president.
In an interview Thursday, Allred acknowledged that voters he is trying to court may not be as supportive of Harris, who was a much more progressive lawmaker during her time in the U.S. Senate. Allred has voted against his party on recent messaging bills, including on the administration’s handling of the border.
"What I'm trying to do in this campaign is make sure that the Texas I know gets the representation that it deserves, and so yes that, of course, will mean that we're going to try to be reaching out to folks who maybe won't be the same targets as some other campaigns,” Allred said.
A poll released Thursday by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs showed Allred 2 points behind Cruz. It’s a closer margin than Cruz’s 2018 reelection against Beto O’Rourke, where Cruz won by just under 3 points.
The Harris campaign does not consider Texas a battleground and does not plan to invest in the state. The short runway for the campaign, which launched after President Joe Biden stepped down from the ticket last month, has forced the campaign to be laser focused on its most attainable states.
“At the end of the day, our responsibility as a presidential campaign is to ensure we get to 270 [electoral votes],” Harris campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said at a DNC event on Tuesday. “I would love to get to a bigger number than that, but that is all we care about."
Allred wasn’t concerned Harris’ campaign wasn’t focusing more on Texas. His Senate campaign — like all Democratic statewide campaigns in Texas — largely planned its strategy without expecting an influx of resources from the top of the ticket. Texas Democrats launched last month the first coordinated campaign led by a Senate candidate in decades, bundling resources for candidates across the ballot.
“There are important things that will be happening up and down the ballot, especially at the presidential level, I understand that. But for us, we have a very singular choice, which is who's going to serve us for the next six years,” Allred said.
