These Texans are scheduled to speak this week at the Democratic National Convention
U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Veronica Escobar are expected to speak on the mainstage in Chicago.
CHICAGO — Texans will take a prominent role at the Democratic National Convention, speaking on issues ranging from abortion rights to the future of the party in the state.
Two members of the Congressional delegation — U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas and Veronica Escobar of El Paso — have confirmed they will speak on the convention mainstage. Crockett will speak Monday, and Escobar will chair the convention proceedings Thursday.
Amanda Zurawski, who sued Texas over its restrictive abortion laws, will also speak on the mainstage, as will youth activist Olivia Julianna. President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are also set to take the stage on Monday.
Speaking at the convention mainstage is a considerable platform, particularly for budding political talents whom the party identifies as having bright futures. The convention this year is largely ceremonial as the party already voted to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency by a virtual vote earlier this month.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate, is not publicly listed as a speaker, but more speakers could be announced throughout the week. The DNC has largely kept the speaker line up quiet. Allred is scheduled to address the Texas delegation at breakfast on Thursday, during which Texas delegates can organize their talking points. His race is one of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s top targets this cycle. Cruz last won reelection in 2018 by just 3 percentage points to former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
Crockett, a freshman congresswoman, has broken out as a star communicator for Democrats, clashing with Republicans in committee meetings that have often turned into viral clips.
Escobar is a national co-chair of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and held the same role when Biden was leading the ticket. Escobar represents a border district in El Paso and has been a leading Democratic voice on humanitarian border issues. The border is a leading issue among Texas voters and has been one of Democrats’ biggest weaknesses this cycle.
Zurawski sued Texas after doctors refused to terminate her pregnancy despite a complication that was fatal to her fetus and risked her health. Since Zuwarski’s lawsuit, in which the Texas Supreme Court ruled against her, she has been a surrogate for Democrats across the country. She spoke in counter programming to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee with Escobar on behalf of the then-Biden presidential campaign.
Several Texans spoke at the mainstage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Cruz. U.S. Reps. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo, Monica De La Cruz of McAllen and Wesley Hunt of Houston also all spoke. De La Cruz and Hunt are both freshmen and have had leading roles in Republican outreach to the Latino and Black voters.
Texas will have a considerable presence off the DNC main stage as well. The state has 273 delegates, the third largest behind California and New York, and several elected officials will address the Texas delegation throughout the week. Delegates from each state meet over breakfast each morning and hear from speakers.
U.S. Reps. Lizzie Fletcher of Houston, Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, Greg Casar of Austin and Allred will all speak at the delegation breakfasts.
Veasey had a role in getting Harris at the top of the ticket. He was the second Texan to call for Biden to step down from the ticket last month following a poor debate performance that shook Democrats’ confidence in his candidacy. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett was the first Democrat in Congress to call on Biden to step down. He is planning to attend the convention but does not have any scheduling speaking slots.
State Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, will also speak at the breakfasts. Johnson is Democrats’ nominee for the congressional seat Allred is vacating to run for Senate. She faces Republican Darrell Day in November for the reliably Democratic safe seat. State Sen. Cesar Blanco will also address the Texas delegation. Former congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones is also listed as a speaker at the breakfasts.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg spoke at the Monday delegation breakfast. Nirenberg has traveled with the Harris campaign throughout the country as a campaign surrogate.
“We may not be one of the named battleground states yet. But we know what it means to battle every day in a red state, to fight for our schools, for our health care, for workers rights and for women to have basic autonomy,” Nirenberg said.
Escobar and Casar have speaking slots at various national caucus meetings on the sidelines of the convention. Escobar will address the Women’s Caucus meeting on Tuesday. Casar will address the Youth Council on Tuesday and the Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday.
