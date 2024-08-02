Gov. Greg Abbott sets special election to fill U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s seat
The winner of the special election will represent the state’s 18th Congressional District for about two months.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday set a special election to fill former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s seat for the remainder of the term on Nov. 5, the same day as the general election.
The special election will select an official to represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District for the two months remaining in the Congress after the election.
The general election, on the other hand, will determine who represents the district for the full two-year term beginning in 2025. Houston-area voters will decide on both at the same time.
Early voting for both the special and general elections will begin concurrently on Oct. 21.
Jackson Lee died on July 19 while battling pancreatic cancer. She was 74. The Houston Democrat was one of the longest serving members of Texas’ congressional delegation, known as a staunch progressive.
Because Jackson Lee had won the Democratic primary in March, Democrats must select a new candidate to appear on the general election ballot. The 88 Democratic precinct chairs in Jackson Lee’s district will vote on the replacement nominee on Aug. 13.
Candidates for the full-term nomination include former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, Houston City Council member Letitia Plummer and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Meanwhile, any eligible Texan may file with the Secretary of State by Aug. 22 to place their name on the special election ballot — except for the full-term nominee Democrats select in August and Lana Centonze, the Republican running for the seat. Those candidates cannot appear on the same ballot twice.
Mike Doyle, chair of the Harris County Democrats, called the special election “an attempt to confuse and create havoc in voting in November.”
Abbott was not required to set a special election to fill the seat for two months, Doyle said, and doing so means that voters will see two ballots for the same office.
“This is gamesmanship — nothing more, nothing less,” he said.
Abbott’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the next election? What dates do I need to know?
Election Day for the general election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration address is Oct. 7. Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the ballot for the general election?
In addition to the president, eligible Texans have the opportunity to cast their ballots for many Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels.
This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses and the following elected offices: -1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz) - 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners - 15 State Senators - 7 State Board of Education members - 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court - 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - 5 Chief Justices and various justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
- Lower-level judges and local county offices will also appear on the ballot: - Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts - County Courts at Law - Justices of the Peace - District Attorneys - County Attorneys - Sheriffs - Constables - Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?
You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth. Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in. Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
-
How do I register to vote if I haven’t?
You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices, or high schools. You can also print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county.
Applications must be postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline. Download your application here.
Additionally, you can register to vote through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license. You may be able to register to vote online if you’re also allowed to renew your license online. This is the only form of online registration in the state.
After you register to vote, you will receive a voter registration certificate within 30 days. It’ll contain your voter information, including the Voter Unique Identifier number needed to update your voter registration online. If the certificate has incorrect information, you’ll need to note corrections and send it to your local voter registrar as soon as possible.
The voter registration certificate can also be used as a secondary form of ID when you vote if you don’t have one of the seven state-approved photo IDs
-
What can I do if I have questions about voting?
You can contact your county elections official or call the Texas Secretary of State's helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights groups is also helping voters navigate election concerns through the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition has hotlines available in other languages. Disability Rights Texas also assists voters with disabilities.
- Read more
