Allred outraises Cruz in latest quarter, but Cruz has more cash on hand

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Colin Allred’s campaign outraised Sen. Ted Cruz’s in the second quarter of 2024, though the Republican senator has amassed a larger campaign warchest going into the final stretch of the race.
Cruz’s campaign took in $7.9 million from April to June, according to a filing submitted Monday, slightly more than he raised during the same quarter during his last campaign in 2018.
Allred, a Dallas Democrat, brought in a record $10.5 million this quarter. He continues to outperform former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who raised $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2018 when he ran against Cruz. O’Rourke shattered fundraising records in his highly watched Senate bid, though he ended up losing by less than 3 percentage points.
Cruz’s campaign now has a cash advantage, with $12.1 million cash on hand compared to Allred’s $10.4 million. The senator also has additional funds raised in affiliated accounts, including his joint fundraising committee and leadership PAC, though some of that money was raised on behalf of other candidates.
"We continue to see growing support for Senator Cruz in every corner of the Lone Star State,” said Cruz spokesperson Nate Maddux in a statement. “This quarter's record-breaking fundraising numbers are indicative of Texans' steadfast support for Senator Cruz, but the job isn't done yet.”
Allred’s $10.4 million cash on hand is roughly the same as what he had six months ago. His campaign has spent aggressively on television ads in Houston, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.
National Democrats have shown early confidence in Allred’s campaign but have yet to plow the kinds of funds they have spent in other states, where they are defending vulnerable Democratic incumbents. The latest polling shows a competitive race in Texas, with Allred just 3 points behind Cruz.
“Texans are sending a clear message to Ted Cruz that they are ready to move on from him and his policies that are hurting Texas families, and that they are ready to elect Colin Allred to bring a new generation of leadership to the Senate,” said Allred campaign manager Paige Hutchinson in a statement.
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the next election? What dates do I need to know?
Election Day for the general election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration address is Oct. 7. Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the ballot for the general election?
In addition to the president, eligible Texans have the opportunity to cast their ballots for many Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels.
This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses and the following elected offices: -1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz) - 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners - 15 State Senators - 7 State Board of Education members - 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court - 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals - 5 Chief Justices and various justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
- Lower-level judges and local county offices will also appear on the ballot: - Various district judges, including on criminal and family courts - County Courts at Law - Justices of the Peace - District Attorneys - County Attorneys - Sheriffs - Constables - Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?
You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth. Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in. Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
-
How do I register to vote if I haven’t?
You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices, or high schools. You can also print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county.
Applications must be postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline. Download your application here.
Additionally, you can register to vote through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license. You may be able to register to vote online if you’re also allowed to renew your license online. This is the only form of online registration in the state.
After you register to vote, you will receive a voter registration certificate within 30 days. It’ll contain your voter information, including the Voter Unique Identifier number needed to update your voter registration online. If the certificate has incorrect information, you’ll need to note corrections and send it to your local voter registrar as soon as possible.
The voter registration certificate can also be used as a secondary form of ID when you vote if you don’t have one of the seven state-approved photo IDs
-
What can I do if I have questions about voting?
You can contact your county elections official or call the Texas Secretary of State's helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights groups is also helping voters navigate election concerns through the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition has hotlines available in other languages. Disability Rights Texas also assists voters with disabilities.
- Read more
