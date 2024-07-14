Biden postpones visit to Austin after Trump assassination attempt
The president was planning to visit Texas on Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Austin after former President Donald Trump survived gunshots that the FBI is investigating as an assassination attempt, the White House announced Sunday.
Biden was slated to visit Austin on Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library. He was also going to attend a fundraiser hosted by LBJ’s daughter Luci Baines Johnson.
Biden’s campaign paused its ads after Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The White House did not give a new date for Biden's Austin visit. The LBJ Library said the ceremony would be postponed to later this month.
Trump was hit in the ear during at the Pennsylvania rally on Saturday and was quickly evacuated to the hospital. U.S. Secret Service shortly after said he was safe.
“Given the unfortunate events of the last 24 hours, we anticipated that the President's schedule could change anytime,” Mark K. Updegrove, president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation and a presidential historian, said in a statement. “We are honored President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and we look forward to hosting him later this month.”
The attack occurred just before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the party plans to nominate Trump for this year’s presidential election. Biden’s visit to Austin was going to coincided with the first day of the convention.
Biden condemned the attack on Trump, telling reporters that “political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of.”
“Everybody must condemn it,” Biden said.
The White House disclosed that Biden and Trump spoke on the phone after the attack.
"We had a short but good conversation," Biden said during a brief address Sunday. He was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "Jill and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation."
Biden said he had been briefed by his homeland security team and requested a review of security for Saturday's rally and the upcoming RNC convention. He said the FBI investigation into the shooting is ongoing and implored the public not to make assumptions about the shooter's motives.
The White House announced Biden would make an address to the country Sunday night to discuss the incident further.
Biden’s planned fundraiser in Texas came as he and his allies scramble to quell concerns about his viability atop the Democratic ticket. Biden performed poorly during a debate against Trump last month, prompting several Democrats to request he end his candidacy. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, whose Austin district includes the LBJ Library, was the first congressional Democrat to call for Biden to not run.
