U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas death row inmate’s petition
Reed, on death row for more than 25 years, says he is innocent of the 1996 killing of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to give Rodney Reed the chance to have his murder case reviewed, delivering a blow to the death row inmate who has for more than a quarter century maintained that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites.
Reed, a Black man, was convicted in 1998 of killing a 19-year-old white woman in the Central Texas town of Bastrop. For years, Reed’s guilt has been questioned, with his supporters pointing blame at Stites’ fiance, Jimmy Fennell.
In 2019, Texas’ highest criminal court halted Reed’s execution, sending the case back to the trial court for further review. But a district judge ruled against granting Reed a new trial in 2021, and two years later the state’s highest criminal court also rejected Reed’s claims of innocence.
WIthout offering any comment, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Reed’s petition for a writ of certiorari, which would have ordered the lower court to deliver the case records to the higher court for review.
The ruling does not mean that Reed’s execution will immediately be scheduled. In another appeal, the U.S. Supreme Court last year sided with Reed and cleared the way for his team to pursue DNA testing on evidence that his attorney’s said could exonerate him.
Reed’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.
Stites’ sister said in a statement that Reed is guilty and should accept responsibility for the crime.
“It is time to stop retraumatizing Stacey’s loved ones for the benefit of activists and those seeking notoriety from this nightmare,” the statement said.
Just in: Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming; U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania; and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will take the stage at The Texas Tribune Festival, Sept. 5–7 in downtown Austin. Buy tickets today!
Texans need truth. Help us report it.
Independent Texas reporting needs your support. The Texas Tribune delivers fact-based journalism for Texans, by Texans — and our community of members, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth news and information. Will you support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation of any amount?
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.