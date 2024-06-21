U.S. Supreme Court allows gun restrictions for domestic violence suspects
Justices ruled that the federal government did not violate a Texas man’s Second Amendment rights when barring him from possessing firearms.
In a 8-1 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a major gun rights case Friday that protective orders can bar people accused of domestic violence from owning firearms. Zackey Rahimi, a Texas man, unsuccessfully claimed it’s unconstitutional to restrict people under domestic violence protective orders from accessing firearms.
“Since the Founding, the Nation’s firearm laws have included regulations to stop individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms,” the court’s majority opinion read.
The case was the high court’s first major firearms ruling since a 2022 decision that established a new standard for determining if gun regulations are constitutional. Friday’s ruling overturned the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that found the Second Amendment protects domestic abusers’ right to firearms. Justice Clarence Thomas was the sole dissenter.
Advocates for victims of domestic violence have closely watched the case, hoping the high court would preserve protections that bar people accused of domestic violence from possessing guns. They estimate that the risk of homicide in domestic violence incidents increases by as much as 500% with the presence of a gun.
Rahimi was accused of five shootings around Arlington within the span of a month during the winter of 2020, according to court documents. Those incidents included shooting at a constable’s car and firing a weapon into the air outside a Whataburger after his friend’s credit card was declined. Prior to the shootings, a state court issued a protective order against Rahimi in February 2020 after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Rahimi was charged by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm while under a domestic violence protective order.
Rahimi argued in court that the charge violated his constitutional rights, and the courts initially disagreed. But in the wake of the landmark Bruen decision, in which the Supreme Court established a new standard that modern gun control laws must be “consistent with the Second Amendment’s text and historical understanding,” Rahimi’s case was reheard and the 5th Circuit ruled in his favor.
The appeals court argued that while Rahimi was not a model citizen, he is entitled to Second Amendment protections.
Domestic violence in Texas has continued a steady increase in recent years, according to the Texas Council on Family Violence. Between 2018 and 2022, reported incidents of family violence have increased 33% and the number of women killed by an intimate partner has nearly doubled. In 2022, intimate partners killed 129 women in Texas by firearm, TCFV reported.
TCFV’s review of family violence in 2022 found that the number of family violence offenses reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety increased 10% in 2022 to 254,339 compared to 231,207 in 2021.
